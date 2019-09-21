Gaddalakonda Ganesh Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 1): Varun Tej’s Movie Opens On A Good Note

Gaddalakonda Ganesh, previously known as Valmiki, arrived in theatres on Friday (September 20, 2019) and received favourable reviews from the target audience. Now, the Day 1 box office figures for the Varun Tej starrer, a remake of the Tamil hit Jigarthanda, are out. According to early estimates, Gaddalakonda Ganesh collected a share of around Rs 6 crore at the worldwide box office on Day 1, opening on a solid note. Similarly, it raked in around Rs 4.4 crore at the AP and TS box office. The average occupancy was around 50 per cent, which many feel is decent.

Gaddalakonda Ganesh has impressed most critics, which means the WOM is above-average. This should help the film witness good growth at the box office over the weekend, remaining the top choice of the mass audience.

Meanwhile, Gaddalakonda Ganesh has taken social media by storm.

chakri @chakrireview #Valmiki paisa vasool.. @IAmVarunTej gattara lepinav thee.. @harish2you dialogues superb.. liked @hegdepooja episode and that touching end 4 that. Tanikella scene and mother in climax.. sagarasangamam is hilarious.. #GaddhalakondaGanesh #GaddalakondaGanesh Suresh Kumar Amara @amarasuresh #GaddhalakondaGanesh is a decent movie. I enjoyed the throughout movie 👌 especially @IAmVarunTej acting is terrific nd mind blowing I congratulations to entire cast and cure of movie @hegdepooja @harish2you Narsimhadri Medabalimi @Simhadri08 Just watched #Valmiki aka #GaddhalakondaGanesh @IAmVarunTej your performance was too Gud as a angry young man loved it and your look was too Gud. Great comeback movie for @harish2you congratulations for clinching another hit!! @hegdepooja as always mesmerising on silver screen 🤗 Cam Creations24 @camcreations24 ust wanted the #GaddalakondaGanesh movie was awesome and way of taking & Villain+Hero character 🔥🔥 and most important 2nd half #Devatha movie song ❤️ & it's BGM 😍😍 awesome @IAmVarunTej @harish2you @hegdepooja @14ReelsPlus All the best to whole team of #GaddhalakondaGanesh

