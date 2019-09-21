English
    Gaddalakonda Ganesh Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 1): Varun Tej’s Movie Opens On A Good Note

    By
    |

    Gaddalakonda Ganesh, previously known as Valmiki, arrived in theatres on Friday (September 20, 2019) and received favourable reviews from the target audience. Now, the Day 1 box office figures for the Varun Tej starrer, a remake of the Tamil hit Jigarthanda, are out. According to early estimates, Gaddalakonda Ganesh collected a share of around Rs 6 crore at the worldwide box office on Day 1, opening on a solid note. Similarly, it raked in around Rs 4.4 crore at the AP and TS box office. The average occupancy was around 50 per cent, which many feel is decent.

    Gaddalakonda Ganesh has impressed most critics, which means the WOM is above-average. This should help the film witness good growth at the box office over the weekend, remaining the top choice of the mass audience.

    Meanwhile, Gaddalakonda Ganesh has taken social media by storm.

    chakri @chakrireview

    chakri @chakrireview

    #Valmiki paisa vasool..

    @IAmVarunTej

    gattara lepinav thee..

    @harish2you

    dialogues superb.. liked

    @hegdepooja

    episode and that touching end 4 that. Tanikella scene and mother in climax.. sagarasangamam is hilarious.. #GaddhalakondaGanesh #GaddalakondaGanesh

    Suresh Kumar Amara @amarasuresh

    Suresh Kumar Amara @amarasuresh

    #GaddhalakondaGanesh is a decent movie. I enjoyed the throughout movie 👌 especially

    @IAmVarunTej

    acting is terrific nd mind blowing I congratulations to entire cast and cure of movie

    @hegdepooja

    @harish2you

    Narsimhadri Medabalimi @Simhadri08

    Narsimhadri Medabalimi @Simhadri08

    Just watched #Valmiki aka #GaddhalakondaGanesh

    @IAmVarunTej

    your performance was too Gud as a angry young man loved it and your look was too Gud. Great comeback movie for

    @harish2you

    congratulations for clinching another hit!!

    @hegdepooja

    as always mesmerising on silver screen 🤗

    Cam Creations24 @camcreations24

    Cam Creations24 @camcreations24

    ust wanted the #GaddalakondaGanesh movie was awesome and way of taking & Villain+Hero character 🔥🔥 and most important 2nd half #Devatha movie song ❤️ & it's BGM 😍😍 awesome

    @IAmVarunTej

    @harish2you

    @hegdepooja

    @14ReelsPlus

    All the best to whole team of #GaddhalakondaGanesh

    So, how did you find Gaddalakonda Ganesh? Comments, please!

    (Social media posts have not been edited)

    gaddalakonda ganesh varun tej
