Gaddalakonda Ganesh Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 1): Varun Tej’s Movie Opens On A Good Note

Gaddalakonda Ganesh, previously known as Valmiki, arrived in theatres on Friday (September 20, 2019) and received favourable reviews from the target audience. Now, the Day 1 box office figures for the Varun Tej starrer, a remake of the Tamil hit Jigarthanda, are out. According to early estimates, Gaddalakonda Ganesh collected a share of around Rs 6 crore at the worldwide box office on Day 1, opening on a solid note. Similarly, it raked in around Rs 4.4 at the AP and TS box office. The average occupancy was around 50 per cent, which many feel is decent.

Gaddalakonda Ganesh has impressed most critics, which means the WOM is above-average. This should help the film witness good growth at the box office over the weekend, remaining the top choice of the mass audience.