Gaddalakonda Ganesh Twitter Review: Here’s What Fans Feel About Varun Tej’s Movie

Gaddalakonda Ganesh, previously known as Valmiki, is set to hit screens today (September 20, 2019), and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. The film, a remake of the critically acclaimed Jigarthanda, features Varun Tej in a massy new avatar, and this is its biggest highlight. The action-thriller has piqued the curiosity due to its rocking trailer, which might help it rake in the moolah at the box office.

Gaddalakonda Ganesh features Tamil hero Atharvaa as the parallel lead, and marks his Tollywood debut. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the movie, much to the delight of her die-hard fans.

The first shows of Gaddalakonda Ganesh are underway, and here is the Twitter review.