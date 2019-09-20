English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Gaddalakonda Ganesh Twitter Review: Here’s What Fans Feel About Varun Tej’s Movie

    By
    |

    Gaddalakonda Ganesh, previously known as Valmiki, is set to hit screens today (September 20, 2019), and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. The film, a remake of the critically acclaimed Jigarthanda, features Varun Tej in a massy new avatar, and this is its biggest highlight. The action-thriller has piqued the curiosity due to its rocking trailer, which might help it rake in the moolah at the box office.

    Gaddalakonda Ganesh Twitter Review: Here’s What Fans Feel About Varun Tej’s Movie

    Gaddalakonda Ganesh features Tamil hero Atharvaa as the parallel lead, and marks his Tollywood debut. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the movie, much to the delight of her die-hard fans.

    The first shows of Gaddalakonda Ganesh are underway, and here is the Twitter review.

    Suresh Kondi @V6_Suresh

    Suresh Kondi @V6_Suresh

    #GaddalaKondaGanesh is pucca paisa vasool entertainer.

    @IAmVarunTej

    breathes life into the character.Roaring performance 🔥

    @harish2you

    's mark punch dialogues & elevations.👍

    @Atharvaamurali

    is too good.

    @hegdepooja

    shines.Micky Music is an asset.👌 Go and watch

    #ValmikiReview

    Welcome to my Kingdom! @MELLEMPUDIS

    Welcome to my Kingdom! @MELLEMPUDIS

    Done with premiCongrats 2 entire team of #valmiki Movie for sure is a super hit film at BO.carrer best performance by

    @IAmVarunTej

    as #GaddhalakondaGanesh. Terrific direction by #harishshankar he z back.for RC #Rangasthalam for

    @TheDeverakonda

    #Arjunreddy for varun its #valmiki

    Vicky @VICKY__264

    Vicky @VICKY__264

    #Valmiki / #GaddhalakondaGanesh

    Mass entertainer !!@IAmVarunTej

    impresses with a mass character as well 🤙

    Good commercial movie enhancements in the script by

    @harish2you

    ,boss of remakes 😎

    2:50mins runtime, climax nd pre climax are a bit dragging

    Go watch this weekend 👍

    Aakashavaani @TheAakashavaani

    Aakashavaani @TheAakashavaani

    #GaddhalakondaGanesh : There is nothing against #Valmiki in the movie. In fact

    @harish2you

    wrote good dialogues which explains the greatness of Valmiki

    Issue about the title is completely uncalled for. People who raised the issue could've watched the film before raising concern

    Akhil Sravan Kumar @sravannerella00

    Akhil Sravan Kumar @sravannerella00

    #Jigarthanda is one of the Tamil movies I really enjoyed to the core and watching #Vamiki just literally destroyed that great experience with a lot of things.

    Varun Tej performance as #GaddalakondaGanesh is 🔥👌🏻 BGM 👌🏻

    I recommend to watch #Jigarthanda over this mess.

    More VARUN TEJ News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue