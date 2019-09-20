Gaddalakonda Ganesh Twitter Review: Here’s What Fans Feel About Varun Tej’s Movie
Gaddalakonda Ganesh, previously known as Valmiki, is set to hit screens today (September 20, 2019), and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. The film, a remake of the critically acclaimed Jigarthanda, features Varun Tej in a massy new avatar, and this is its biggest highlight. The action-thriller has piqued the curiosity due to its rocking trailer, which might help it rake in the moolah at the box office.
Gaddalakonda Ganesh features Tamil hero Atharvaa as the parallel lead, and marks his Tollywood debut. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the movie, much to the delight of her die-hard fans.
The first shows of Gaddalakonda Ganesh are underway, and here is the Twitter review.
Suresh Kondi @V6_Suresh
#GaddalaKondaGanesh is pucca paisa vasool entertainer.
@IAmVarunTej
breathes life into the character.Roaring performance 🔥
@harish2you
's mark punch dialogues & elevations.👍
@Atharvaamurali
is too good.
@hegdepooja
shines.Micky Music is an asset.👌 Go and watch
#ValmikiReview
Welcome to my Kingdom! @MELLEMPUDIS
Done with premiCongrats 2 entire team of #valmiki Movie for sure is a super hit film at BO.carrer best performance by
@IAmVarunTej
as #GaddhalakondaGanesh. Terrific direction by #harishshankar he z back.for RC #Rangasthalam for
@TheDeverakonda
#Arjunreddy for varun its #valmiki
Vicky @VICKY__264
#Valmiki / #GaddhalakondaGanesh
Mass entertainer !!@IAmVarunTej
impresses with a mass character as well 🤙
Good commercial movie enhancements in the script by
@harish2you
,boss of remakes 😎
2:50mins runtime, climax nd pre climax are a bit dragging
Go watch this weekend 👍
Aakashavaani @TheAakashavaani
#GaddhalakondaGanesh : There is nothing against #Valmiki in the movie. In fact
@harish2you
wrote good dialogues which explains the greatness of Valmiki
Issue about the title is completely uncalled for. People who raised the issue could've watched the film before raising concern
Akhil Sravan Kumar @sravannerella00
#Jigarthanda is one of the Tamil movies I really enjoyed to the core and watching #Vamiki just literally destroyed that great experience with a lot of things.
Varun Tej performance as #GaddalakondaGanesh is 🔥👌🏻 BGM 👌🏻
I recommend to watch #Jigarthanda over this mess.