Gaddalakonda Ganesh Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 2): A Solid Day For The Varun Tej Starrer
Gaddalakonda Ganesh, starring 'Mega Prince' Varun Tej, hit screens on Friday (September 20, 2019), and opened to a thunderous response at the box office while impressing fans. The Harish Shankar-directed movie collected around Rs 6 crore at the worldwide box office, clicking with the masses. Now, it seems that it had equally impressive Day 2.
According to reports, Gaddalakonda Ganesh collected a share of around Rs 4.2 crore worldwide, and stayed strong. The film's second day AP/TS share is expected to be around Rs 3.8 crore, which many feel is a good number.
Gaddalakonda Ganesh is expected to have a solid first Sunday as the WOM is positive. All in all, Varun Tej is all set to deliver a massive hit.
Meanwhile, Gaddalakonda Ganesh has taken social media by storm, emerging as a hot trend.
