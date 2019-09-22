English
    Gaddalakonda Ganesh Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 2): A Solid Day For The Varun Tej Starrer

    By
    |

    Gaddalakonda Ganesh, starring 'Mega Prince' Varun Tej, hit screens on Friday (September 20, 2019), and opened to a thunderous response at the box office while impressing fans. The Harish Shankar-directed movie collected around Rs 6 crore at the worldwide box office, clicking with the masses. Now, it seems that it had equally impressive Day 2.

    According to reports, Gaddalakonda Ganesh collected a share of around Rs 4.2 crore worldwide, and stayed strong. The film's second day AP/TS share is expected to be around Rs 3.8 crore, which many feel is a good number.

    Gaddalakonda Ganesh is expected to have a solid first Sunday as the WOM is positive. All in all, Varun Tej is all set to deliver a massive hit.

    Meanwhile, Gaddalakonda Ganesh has taken social media by storm, emerging as a hot trend.

    Raghavendra Rao K @Ragavendraraoba

    What an amazing performance

    @IAmVarunTej

    !!! Loved your transformation into the character #GaddalakondaGanesh...

    You have made quite an entertainer

    @harish2you

    ! I am especially impressed by the recreation of #VelluvachiGodaramma song and think

    @hegdepooja

    was splendid in it..

    Anil Ravipudi @AnilRavipudi

    #Valmiki, #GaddalakondaGanesh.. super entertaining.

    @IamVarunTej

    bro your make over is mind blowing. Loved your taking

    @Harish2you

    anna garu. You presented Varun in a terrific way. Loved your one liners and punches... Congratulations to whole team🤗🤗🤗🤗

    Mogambo ✪ ❄️ @UberHandle

    #Valmiki / #GaddalakondaGanesh is a winner

    more than script

    @harish2you

    's

    passion for film making is beyond words

    @IAmVarunTej

    what a transformation from Astronaut to Aaku Rowdy !!

    #BiggestMassFilm of this year

    Congratulations for the Blockbuster

    Pramoda Paruchuri @iampramoda

    Pooja ur journey is quite impressive!

    Selection of characters is lit🔥Your not leaving a chance to memsmerize audience wid ur actin!Though d role is of short u left ur mark wid 💯 actin!Every expression counts❤Keep'em cmng🥰

    @hegdepooja

    #Valmiki #GaddalakondaGanesh

    (Social media posts have not been edited)

