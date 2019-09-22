Gaddalakonda Ganesh Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 2): A Solid Day For The Varun Tej Starrer

Gaddalakonda Ganesh, starring 'Mega Prince' Varun Tej, hit screens on Friday (September 20, 2019), and opened to a thunderous response at the box office while impressing fans. The Harish Shankar-directed movie collected around Rs 6 crore at the worldwide box office, clicking with the masses. Now, it seems that it had equally impressive Day 2.

According to reports, Gaddalakonda Ganesh collected a share of around Rs 4.2 crore worldwide, and stayed strong. The film's second day AP/TS share is expected to be around Rs 3.8 crore, which many feel is a good number.

Gaddalakonda Ganesh is expected to have a solid first Sunday as the WOM is positive. All in all, Varun Tej is all set to deliver a massive hit.

Meanwhile, Gaddalakonda Ganesh has taken social media by storm, emerging as a hot trend.

Raghavendra Rao K @Ragavendraraoba What an amazing performance @IAmVarunTej !!! Loved your transformation into the character #GaddalakondaGanesh... You have made quite an entertainer @harish2you ! I am especially impressed by the recreation of #VelluvachiGodaramma song and think @hegdepooja was splendid in it.. Anil Ravipudi @AnilRavipudi #Valmiki, #GaddalakondaGanesh.. super entertaining. @IamVarunTej bro your make over is mind blowing. Loved your taking @Harish2you anna garu. You presented Varun in a terrific way. Loved your one liners and punches... Congratulations to whole team🤗🤗🤗🤗 Mogambo ✪ ❄️ @UberHandle #Valmiki / #GaddalakondaGanesh is a winner more than script @harish2you 's passion for film making is beyond words @IAmVarunTej what a transformation from Astronaut to Aaku Rowdy !! #BiggestMassFilm of this year Congratulations for the Blockbuster Pramoda Paruchuri @iampramoda Pooja ur journey is quite impressive! Selection of characters is lit🔥Your not leaving a chance to memsmerize audience wid ur actin!Though d role is of short u left ur mark wid 💯 actin!Every expression counts❤Keep'em cmng🥰 @hegdepooja #Valmiki #GaddalakondaGanesh

