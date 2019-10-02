Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Mahesh Babu Remembers ‘Bapu’ On His 150 Birth Anniversary

Mahesh Babu, the resident 'Prince' of Telugu cinema, is arguably one of the biggest and most popular mass heroes in Tollywood. The Spyder hero is loved by all and sundry due to his bindass nature and gripping screen presence. Now, he is in the limelight for a sweet reason. Today (October 2), on Gandhi Jayanti 2019, Mahesh Babu remembered 'Bapu' and thanked him for uniting the country.

"A salute to the man who led us to Freedom - of thought, word and action. Remembering the man who brought us together in the fight for our freedom. #GandhiJayanti #Gandhiat150 #Respect," (sic) tweeted Mahesh Babu.

Following Mahesh's passionate tweet, the 'Prince Army' too remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Maharshi, which did pretty well at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. The movie, featuring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, revolved around farming, which helped it click with the masses. Maharshi also impressed the Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, who called it a tribute to the rural population.

"By portraying a rural theme, the film highlights the need for farm conservation and support for the elderly. Maharshi is a remarkable film that everyone needs to watch. It showcases the glory of the rural population and the importance of agriculture," (sic) Naidu had tweeted.

With Maharshi in the past, Mahesh Babu is working on Sarileru Neekevvaru, slated to arrive in theatres this Sankranti. The film, helmed by Anil Ravipudi, has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with 'Super Star'. Actress Vijayashanti too is a part of Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Mahesh Babu was also supposed to work with Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Vanga. However, the film is now reportedly being made in Hindi with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The buzz is that it has been titled 'Devil'