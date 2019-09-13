English
    Gang Leader Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers Within Hours Of Its Release

    By Staff
    |

    Nani, last seen in the sleeper hit Jersey, is back with his latest release Gang Leader, which arrived in theatres today (September 13, 2019) amidst a reasonable amount of fanfare. The film directed by Manam fame Vikram Kumar, features Tollywood's beloved 'Natural Star' in a stylish new avatar, and this is its biggest highlight. Gang Leader has reportedly opened on a decent note, much to the delight of movie buffs. Now, here is some sad news for Nani fans. In a shocking development, Gang Leader has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and this might affect its box office collections.

    Meanwhile, Gang Leader has grabbed plenty of attention on social media for a variety of reasons.

    Naresh @Naresh81915955

    Naresh @Naresh81915955

    AS expected Vikram kumar never dissapointed me 2nd half very emotional Families baga connect avtaru Climax unexpected sukumar entry After manam Vikram kumar best work #Gangleader

    Sailesh Pokuri @saileshpokuri

    Sailesh Pokuri @saileshpokuri

    Fantastic!!👌🏻😍Perfect new age revenge drama. Story, music, emotions, comedy, twists anni perfect!!👌🏻@NameisNani best in recent years & @ActorKartikeya

    character, backdrop oka etthu aithe aa style swag crazzy 🔥Nani's & Karthikeya's #Gangleader Blockbuster!!

    Haricharan Pudipeddi @pudiharicharan

    Haricharan Pudipeddi @pudiharicharan

    #GangLeader - @NameisNani headlines a slightly bloated but largely fun revenge comedy that's well complemented by some smart writing and twists. The ensemble cast works like a charm, particularly Lakshmi who shines once again after Oh Baby!. Great score

    @anirudhofficial

    Ramesh Bala @rameshlaus

    Ramesh Bala @rameshlaus

    #GangLeader [3/5] : An unusual revenge story.. Part comedy.. Part thriller..

    @NameisNani shines.. Veteran Actress #Lakshmi 👌The rest of the revengers r good too.. @anirudhofficial BGM terrific.. Dir #VikramKumar has made an engaging movie..

    A fun watch! 👍

    Sushanth Nallapareddy @sushanthreddy

    Sushanth Nallapareddy @sushanthreddy

    #GangLeader quite looses its flow around the pre-climax and then ends suddenly. But there are many heartwarming scenes, laugh out load moments, terrific BGM & songs and super performance from Nani that makes us have nice time in the movie. Good but not great.

    CHANDU @GandlaChandrak1

    CHANDU @GandlaChandrak1

    #GangLeader movie was brilliant first half too good and second was brilliant what a screenplay @Vikram_K_Kumar last 10 min full emotional and climax kosam mali veltharu @NameisNani

    what an Acting brilliant performance my review

    ( Social media posts have not been edited)

    Read more about: gang leader Nani
