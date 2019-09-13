Gang Leader Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers Within Hours Of Its Release
Nani, last seen in the sleeper hit Jersey, is back with his latest release Gang Leader, which arrived in theatres today (September 13, 2019) amidst a reasonable amount of fanfare. The film directed by Manam fame Vikram Kumar, features Tollywood's beloved 'Natural Star' in a stylish new avatar, and this is its biggest highlight. Gang Leader has reportedly opened on a decent note, much to the delight of movie buffs. Now, here is some sad news for Nani fans. In a shocking development, Gang Leader has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and this might affect its box office collections.
Meanwhile, Gang Leader has grabbed plenty of attention on social media for a variety of reasons.
Naresh @Naresh81915955
AS expected Vikram kumar never dissapointed me 2nd half very emotional Families baga connect avtaru Climax unexpected sukumar entry After manam Vikram kumar best work #Gangleader
Sailesh Pokuri @saileshpokuri
Fantastic!!👌🏻😍Perfect new age revenge drama. Story, music, emotions, comedy, twists anni perfect!!👌🏻@NameisNani best in recent years & @ActorKartikeya
character, backdrop oka etthu aithe aa style swag crazzy 🔥Nani's & Karthikeya's #Gangleader Blockbuster!!
Haricharan Pudipeddi @pudiharicharan
#GangLeader - @NameisNani headlines a slightly bloated but largely fun revenge comedy that's well complemented by some smart writing and twists. The ensemble cast works like a charm, particularly Lakshmi who shines once again after Oh Baby!. Great score
@anirudhofficial
Ramesh Bala @rameshlaus
#GangLeader [3/5] : An unusual revenge story.. Part comedy.. Part thriller..
@NameisNani shines.. Veteran Actress #Lakshmi 👌The rest of the revengers r good too.. @anirudhofficial BGM terrific.. Dir #VikramKumar has made an engaging movie..
A fun watch! 👍
Sushanth Nallapareddy @sushanthreddy
#GangLeader quite looses its flow around the pre-climax and then ends suddenly. But there are many heartwarming scenes, laugh out load moments, terrific BGM & songs and super performance from Nani that makes us have nice time in the movie. Good but not great.
CHANDU @GandlaChandrak1
#GangLeader movie was brilliant first half too good and second was brilliant what a screenplay @Vikram_K_Kumar last 10 min full emotional and climax kosam mali veltharu @NameisNani
what an Acting brilliant performance my review
( Social media posts have not been edited)