Gang Leader Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers Within Hours Of Its Release

Naresh @Naresh81915955

AS expected Vikram kumar never dissapointed me 2nd half very emotional Families baga connect avtaru Climax unexpected sukumar entry After manam Vikram kumar best work #Gangleader

Sailesh Pokuri @saileshpokuri

Fantastic!!👌🏻😍Perfect new age revenge drama. Story, music, emotions, comedy, twists anni perfect!!👌🏻@NameisNani best in recent years & @ActorKartikeya

character, backdrop oka etthu aithe aa style swag crazzy 🔥Nani's & Karthikeya's #Gangleader Blockbuster!!

Haricharan Pudipeddi @pudiharicharan

#GangLeader - @NameisNani headlines a slightly bloated but largely fun revenge comedy that's well complemented by some smart writing and twists. The ensemble cast works like a charm, particularly Lakshmi who shines once again after Oh Baby!. Great score

@anirudhofficial

Ramesh Bala @rameshlaus

#GangLeader [3/5] : An unusual revenge story.. Part comedy.. Part thriller..

@NameisNani shines.. Veteran Actress #Lakshmi 👌The rest of the revengers r good too.. @anirudhofficial BGM terrific.. Dir #VikramKumar has made an engaging movie..

A fun watch! 👍

Sushanth Nallapareddy @sushanthreddy

#GangLeader quite looses its flow around the pre-climax and then ends suddenly. But there are many heartwarming scenes, laugh out load moments, terrific BGM & songs and super performance from Nani that makes us have nice time in the movie. Good but not great.

CHANDU @GandlaChandrak1

#GangLeader movie was brilliant first half too good and second was brilliant what a screenplay @Vikram_K_Kumar last 10 min full emotional and climax kosam mali veltharu @NameisNani

what an Acting brilliant performance my review