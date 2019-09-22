Gang Leader: Is Nani Making A Mistake By Accepting Scripts Rejected By A-List Heroes?

The much-hyped Gang Leader, featuring Nani in the lead, hit screens on September 13, 2019 and opened to a pretty good response at the box office. It, however, received flak for its weak climax, which ultimately resulted in its downfall. As per a leading website, Allu Arjun was the original choice for Gang Leader but he turned it down as he was not okay with the second half. Even though Vikram Kumar tried convincing him, Bunny refused to entertain his pleas.

After being turned away by Allu Arjun, Vikram Kumar approached Nani, who okayed the script in no time. As the film has not lived up to expectations, many feel that the Eega star made a mistake by accepting the revenge-comedy.

Interestingly, the box office dud Krishnarjuna Yuddham too came to Nani only after Ram Charan rejected it for reasons best known to him. As such, the consensus in that the 'Natural Star' should think twice before taking up a film rejected by an A-lister.

Coming back to Gang Leader, it has taken a toll on Nani's standing in the industry. His previous release Jersey, which became commercial success, did not do as well as expected in mass centres as it proved to be no match for the Telugu dubbed version of Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 3. Given the box office performance of Gang Leader, many feel that Nani might soon lose his 'mass connect'. This might, however, be averted if he does films written keeping him in mind.

Meanwhile, Nani is set to turn his attention to V, the 25th film of his career. The action-thriller, helmed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, features the popular hero in a negative role, and this has grabbed plenty of attention. Let's hope that V helps Nani overcome the recent setbacks, getting things back on track.

So, do you think Nani will be able to bounce, and silence his critics? Tell us in the space below.