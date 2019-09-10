Gang Leader Pre-release Business: Nani Maintains His Good Reputation!
Gang Leader, which is Natural Star Nani's upcoming film, is all set to hit the big screens on September 13, 2019. Directed by Vikram K Kumar, the film has good hopes on it and now, the latest reports that have come up regarding the pre-release business of the film talks volumes about the expectations from the movie. If the online reports are anything to go by, Gang Leader has already done a pre-release business of around Rs 29 crore, which is a pretty solid number. Nani has once again maintained his good reputation by keeping up the consistency in the pre-release business that his films get. Read to know more details regarding this.
The Area-wise Split Up
According to a report by Track Tollywood, Gang Leader has done a pre-release business of around Rs 22 crore from AP/TS regions alone. At the same time, the report also adds that the movie has done a pre-release business of around Rs 7.8 crore from ROI market as well as the overseas regions and thus taking the tally to Rs 29.86 crore.
Nizam 8.5cr
Ceeded 3.6cr
UA 2.7cr
Guntur 2cr
East 1.76cr
West 1.2cr
Krishna 1.45cr
Nellore 0.85cr
AP/TS 22.06cr
ROI 2.6cr
Overseas 5.2cr
WW 29.86cr
Overtakes Jersey
According to another report, Gang Leader has already overtaken Nani's previous film Jersey, in terms of pre-release business. Reports suggest that Jersey had done a pre-release business of around Rs 26 crore.
Nani's Best So Far
Devadas, the film that starred Nagarjuna and Nani in the lead roles, had done an amazing pre-release business. If reports are to be believed, the pre-release business of the movie was around Rs 37 crore.
One Of The Best
Nevertheless, the pre-release business of Gang Leader would rank among the best of Nani's so far. Middle Class Abbayi, the 2018 movie, had done a pre-release business of Rs 30 crore. On the other hand, Nani's Krishnarjuna Yuddham had also done a solid pre-release business of around Rs 26 crore.