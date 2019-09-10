Gang Leader Pre-release Business: Nani Maintains His Good Reputation!

The Area-wise Split Up

According to a report by Track Tollywood, Gang Leader has done a pre-release business of around Rs 22 crore from AP/TS regions alone. At the same time, the report also adds that the movie has done a pre-release business of around Rs 7.8 crore from ROI market as well as the overseas regions and thus taking the tally to Rs 29.86 crore.

Nizam 8.5cr

Ceeded 3.6cr

UA 2.7cr

Guntur 2cr

East 1.76cr

West 1.2cr

Krishna 1.45cr

Nellore 0.85cr

AP/TS 22.06cr

ROI 2.6cr

Overseas 5.2cr

WW 29.86cr

Overtakes Jersey

According to another report, Gang Leader has already overtaken Nani's previous film Jersey, in terms of pre-release business. Reports suggest that Jersey had done a pre-release business of around Rs 26 crore.

Nani's Best So Far

Devadas, the film that starred Nagarjuna and Nani in the lead roles, had done an amazing pre-release business. If reports are to be believed, the pre-release business of the movie was around Rs 37 crore.

One Of The Best

Nevertheless, the pre-release business of Gang Leader would rank among the best of Nani's so far. Middle Class Abbayi, the 2018 movie, had done a pre-release business of Rs 30 crore. On the other hand, Nani's Krishnarjuna Yuddham had also done a solid pre-release business of around Rs 26 crore.