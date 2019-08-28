English
    Gang Leader Trailer Is A Huge Hit; The Nani Starrer Assures To Offer An Exciting Ride!

    By
    |

    Gang Leader is the upcoming film of Natural Star Nani and now, the trailer of the film has turned out to be the talk of social media. The trailer of Gang Leaders hit online circuits at 11 AM and it needs to be said that the trailer would leave you pretty much excited about the prospects of the movie, which is an assured entertainer.

    The Vikram K Kumar directorial features Nani as a writer who takes revenge as the core theme for his stories. His fascination for Hollywood movies has also been shown in the trailer. What happens when five ladies come into his life seeking help for taking revenge seemingly sets up the plot of the movie. Watch Gang Leader trailer here.

    Gang Leader trailer is garnering praises from all over. Nani, who is known for his knack of selecting variety scripts, has seemingly hit the bulls-eye once again. Vikram Kumar, who is one of the most versatile directors around in Tollywood is sure to spell magic yet again.

    The trailer is giving goosebumps to audiences and here is a tweet that talks about one such fabulous shot from the same.

    At the same time, audiences say that this is one of the best trailers of recent times. Here is a tweet that suggests the same.

    Other language audiences have also taken note of Gang Leader's trailer. In the below tweet, a user has shared his hope regarding a Tamil dubbed version of the movie.

    Karthikeya, who made a huge impact with the film RX 100, will be playing the antagonist in the movie. Audiences are also praising his screen presence after watching the trailer.

    Meanwhile, Gang Leader trailer has already crossed 1 million views mark within a short time and is expected to fetch more numbers. The trailer will also be screen in theatres in which Saaho will be playing. Reportedly, Gang Leader has been scheduled to hit theatres on September 13, 2019.

