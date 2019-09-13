Gang Leader Twitter Review: Here’s What Fans Feel About The Nani Starrer

Gang Leader, featuring 'Natural Star' Nani in the lead, hit screens today (September 13, 2019) much to the delight of countless movie buffs. The film, helmed by talented filmmaker Vikram Kumar, is touted to be a comedy and revolves around the exploits of a writer, who is the leader of an all-women gang. The film has created a reasonable amount of buzz amongst fans and this indicates it has the potential to do well at the box office.

Gang Leader's AP and TS theatrical rights were sold for Rs 22.06 crore, which makes it a safe venture for all concerned.

The first shows of Gang Leader are underway and here is the Twitter review.

Satish @vetridad I would recommend not to miss the first ten minutes of the movie..Especially Nani Anna fans.. ♥️It's out and out #Nani Sarkar. Suresh @surddre 1st half is very good...good comedy, slow mo scenes n that BGM 2nd is average as the pace goes down n weak climax... @NameisNani did with ease as usual...overall a decent movie #GangLeader pannala harish @harishpannala #GangLeader #GangLeaderreview Last 15-20 mins slightly boring(because of the impact created by 1st half). Climax looks hurried . Nani is bloody good asusual and Karthikeya plays a solid role. Not a great film, but definitely a very good movie Kanthi @kanthify #GangLeader #NanisGangLeader is an amazingly written film. Not one flaw, not one. Every scene has connectivity. Editing is top notch, director's framing is to die for. Interval bang and the framing 😍 Nani and Karthikeya killed it. Lakshmi amma welcome to tfi priyanka @surya_palwai Congrats @priyankaamohan 💕 with first debut there is been good opinion on ur performance. Everyone raving about ur cute chemistry with Nani. A neat and simple debut and this leads to more opportunities near ur door. Have great smile's 🤗 #GangLeader

