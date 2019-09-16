English
    Gang Leader Worldwide Box Office Collections (3 Days): Nani's Movie Has A Good First Weekend

    By
    |

    Gang Leader, featuring Nani in a stylish new avatar, arrived in theatres on Friday (September 13, 2019) and opened to a good response at the worldwide box office. The film raked in around Rs 7 crore on the opening day, much to the delight of the 'Natural Star's fans. The comedy remained strong on Day 2 as well. Now, the box office figures for the first weekend are out. Gang leader collected a share of around Rs 15 crore at the worldwide box office in three days, recovering around 53 per cent of the investment.

    AP/TS Collections

    AP/TS Collections

    Gang Leader collected around Rs 12 crore at the AP/TS box office in three days and ended its first weekend on an impressive note. The film did better in the bigger cities when compared to most mass centres, which is not surprising as the movie's not a masala entertainer.

    Holding Well?

    Gang Leader had collected Rs 3.6 crore in the Telugu states on Saturday (September 1), which means that it showed a growth of 4 per cent on its third day. The general feeling is that the jump in collections is not as high as expected.

    Nani Works His Magic In Ceeded

    Nani Works His Magic In Ceeded

    Gang Leader is faring better than expected in Ceeded, which is bound to grab plenty of attention. The film showed a dip of around 9 per cent on Day 3 when compared to Day 2, and remained fairly stable. Biggies such as Saaho and Maharshi struggled to reach break-even in the key market, which makes Nani's achievement quite praiseworthy.

    The Way Ahead

    The Way Ahead

    Gang Leader needs to collect more than Jersey in order to be considered a hit, which means that the stakes are pretty high. The film is likely to witness a drop in collections today (September 16) as it is the first Monday. However, the WOM is decent, the dip might not be as sharp as expected. In other words, Gang leader might live up to expectations when all is said and done.

