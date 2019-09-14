Gang Leader Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 1): Nani’s Movie Opens On A Good Note
Gang Leader, featuring Tollywood heartthrob Nani in the lead, arrived in theatres on Friday (September 13, 2019), much to the delight of countless fans. The film received decent reviews from most critics, impressing the target audience. Now, the Gang Leader Day 1 box office collections report is out and it seems that the comedy has opened on a good note. According to reports, Vikram Kumar's movie collected a share of around Rs 7 crore at the worldwide box office on its opening day.
Gang Leader AP And TS Day 1 Box Office Collections
As per early estimates, Gang Leader collected around Rs 4 crore at the AP and TS box office, emerging as the top choice of Nani fans. The official figures are likely to be released pretty soon.
The Finer Details
Nizam: Rs 2.25 crore
Nizam + AP: Rs 4.75 crore
Karnataka: Rs 0.7 crore
USA: Rs 1.5 crore
ROW: Rs 0.45 crore
Total Day 1 Box Office Collections: Rs 7.4 crore
The Stakes Are High
Gang Leader's worldwide theatrical rights were sold for Rs 30 crore, which makes it a safe venture for all concerned. The film, however, needs to perform better than Jersey in order to be a commercial success. As such, the stakes are a bit higher this time around.
The WOM Is Mixed
The general feeling is that Gang Leader is a decent attempt at storytelling that clicks because of Nani's stellar performance. The climax, however, has been criticised for being ‘routine' and ‘predictable'. As such, the WOM is mixed, which might be a problem for Gang Leader in the long run.
The Road Ahead…
Gang Leader is likely to do well on Saturday (September 14) and Sunday (September 15), ending its first weekend on a good note. It is unlikely to face any competition from the Telugu version of Pailwaan as Nani is a more established name in Tollywood when compared to Sudeep. Gang Leader might, however, run into trouble when Varun Tej's Valmiki hits screens on September 20.