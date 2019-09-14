Gang Leader Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 1): Nani’s Movie Opens On A Good Note

Gang Leader AP And TS Day 1 Box Office Collections

As per early estimates, Gang Leader collected around Rs 4 crore at the AP and TS box office, emerging as the top choice of Nani fans. The official figures are likely to be released pretty soon.

The Finer Details

Nizam: Rs 2.25 crore

Nizam + AP: Rs 4.75 crore

Karnataka: Rs 0.7 crore

USA: Rs 1.5 crore

ROW: Rs 0.45 crore

Total Day 1 Box Office Collections: Rs 7.4 crore

The Stakes Are High

Gang Leader's worldwide theatrical rights were sold for Rs 30 crore, which makes it a safe venture for all concerned. The film, however, needs to perform better than Jersey in order to be a commercial success. As such, the stakes are a bit higher this time around.

The WOM Is Mixed

The general feeling is that Gang Leader is a decent attempt at storytelling that clicks because of Nani's stellar performance. The climax, however, has been criticised for being ‘routine' and ‘predictable'. As such, the WOM is mixed, which might be a problem for Gang Leader in the long run.

The Road Ahead…

Gang Leader is likely to do well on Saturday (September 14) and Sunday (September 15), ending its first weekend on a good note. It is unlikely to face any competition from the Telugu version of Pailwaan as Nani is a more established name in Tollywood when compared to Sudeep. Gang Leader might, however, run into trouble when Varun Tej's Valmiki hits screens on September 20.