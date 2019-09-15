English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Gang Leader Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 2): Nani Starrer Makes A Solid Impact

    By
    |

    Gang Leader, one of the biggest releases of the month, arrived in theatres on Friday (September 13, 2019) and opened on a good note at the ticket window. The film, featuring Nani in the lead, collected around Rs 7 crore at the worldwide box office, much to the delight of 'Natural Star' fans. Gang Leader held well on Saturday (September 14, 2019) and raked in the moolah. According to reports, it collected a share of around Rs 5 crore at the worldwide box office, emerging as the top pick of a certain section of the audience.

    AP/TS Collections

    AP/TS Collections

    As per initial estimates, Gang Leader raked in around Rs 3.5 crore at the AP and TS box office on Day 2 and continued its good run. The actual collections might be higher if offline ticket sales are up to the mark.

    Finer Deets

    Finer Deets

    Gang Leader fared better in multiplexes when compared to single screen theatres, which is not too surprising given the genre of the movie. Similarly, it remained stable in the bigger cities while witnessing in mass centres. The average occupancy for Day 2 was around 40 per cent.

    A Crucial Release For Nani

    A Crucial Release For Nani

    Earlier this year, Nani became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Jersey proved to be a commercial success, receiving rave reviews from movie buffs. If Gang Leader too does well at the box office, it is likely to help the Eega hero give strong proof of his star power.

    The Road Ahead…

    The Road Ahead…

    The consensus seems to be that Gang Leader is a fair attempt at storytelling, however it is not perfect. While Nani is good, the climax and most portions of the first half are not too impressive. As such, the WOM is mixed, which might affect Gang Leader once the initial buzz dies down. Either way, the film needs to stay strong on Sunday (September 15) in order to end its first weekend on a good note.

    More GANG LEADER News

    Read more about: gang leader Nani
    Story first published: Sunday, September 15, 2019, 9:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 15, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue