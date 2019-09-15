Gang Leader Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 2): Nani Starrer Makes A Solid Impact

AP/TS Collections

As per initial estimates, Gang Leader raked in around Rs 3.5 crore at the AP and TS box office on Day 2 and continued its good run. The actual collections might be higher if offline ticket sales are up to the mark.

Finer Deets

Gang Leader fared better in multiplexes when compared to single screen theatres, which is not too surprising given the genre of the movie. Similarly, it remained stable in the bigger cities while witnessing in mass centres. The average occupancy for Day 2 was around 40 per cent.

A Crucial Release For Nani

Earlier this year, Nani became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Jersey proved to be a commercial success, receiving rave reviews from movie buffs. If Gang Leader too does well at the box office, it is likely to help the Eega hero give strong proof of his star power.

The Road Ahead…

The consensus seems to be that Gang Leader is a fair attempt at storytelling, however it is not perfect. While Nani is good, the climax and most portions of the first half are not too impressive. As such, the WOM is mixed, which might affect Gang Leader once the initial buzz dies down. Either way, the film needs to stay strong on Sunday (September 15) in order to end its first weekend on a good note.