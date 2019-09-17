Gang Leader Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 4): Nani’s Movie Witnesses Major Drop

Gang Leader, which collected around Rs 16 crore at the worldwide box office in the first three days, witnessed a major drop in collections on Monday (September 16, 2019), much to the disappointment of many fans. As per early estimates, it collected a share of around Rs 2.6 crore at the ticket window, and continued its run. Similarly, Gang Leader raked in around Rs 2 crore at the AP/TS box office. The general feeling is that the collections would have been a lot higher had the WOM been positive.

Gang Leader, however, has a good chance of reaching break-even if it stays stable on weekdays. In other words, the next few days are likely to determine the fate of this Nani starrer.

Meanwhile, Gang Leader has created a great deal of buzz on social media.

KAFAWA @wekafawa #GangLeaderreview Excellent Movie! I seriously don't remember when I watched a Telugu movie with this interest in theatre. @anirudhofficialhad a huge impact in the whole movie. His BGM and Songs elevated a lot of scenes to another level! 😍👌🔥#GangLeader Nalla Vinay Reddy @vinnu__reddy Vikram sir screenplay is legendary @Vikram_K_Kumar Thanks for such a revenge drama #GangLeader @vennelakishore Oops,I just keep laughing for the whole day oN remembering urexpressions. @anirudhofficial Rocks bgm& songs👌@priyankaamohan supr performance fell in love😍 realistic🕊 Missing @Am_A_Travieso #GangLeader - A retelling of mini Kurukshetra from a standpoint of 5 females (pandavas) with the help of Pencil Parthasaradhi (Krishna). Loved the way each subtext/beat introduced at the start reverberating at the end. Complete closure. Watch out for the 6th pandava at the end. Sahasra @Sahasrahere What a comedy @vennelakishore garu! In #GangLeader ! I just laughed like anything! Ur expressions are just 😍. Timing👌👌👌. Oops 😂😂 santoor😂 . I just kept on laughing for the whole day! Just remembering those scenes! My all time fav u r sir! 😊. Love you.. Nitya @Nitya26677152 Finished watching #Gangleader! Every character in the film rocked it,and worth mentioning!Nani,Brother, you always make me feel small of even talking about you as an actor!🙏You made me cry,laugh and hop on to the edge of my seat,it is possible only with you!I♥️U @NameisNani

(Social media posts have not been edited)