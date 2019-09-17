English
    Gang Leader Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 4): Nani’s Movie Witnesses Major Drop

    Gang Leader, which collected around Rs 16 crore at the worldwide box office in the first three days, witnessed a major drop in collections on Monday (September 16, 2019), much to the disappointment of many fans. As per early estimates, it collected a share of around Rs 2.6 crore at the ticket window, and continued its run. Similarly, Gang Leader raked in around Rs 2 crore at the AP/TS box office. The general feeling is that the collections would have been a lot higher had the WOM been positive.

    Gang Leader, however, has a good chance of reaching break even if it stays stable on weekdays. In other words, the next few days are likely to determine the fate of this Nani starrer.

    Meanwhile, Gang Leader has created a great deal of buzz on social media.

    KAFAWA @wekafawa

    KAFAWA @wekafawa

    #GangLeaderreview Excellent Movie! I seriously don't remember when I watched a Telugu movie with this interest in theatre. @anirudhofficialhad a huge impact in the whole movie. His BGM and Songs elevated a lot of scenes to another level! 😍👌🔥#GangLeader

    Nalla Vinay Reddy @vinnu__reddy

    Nalla Vinay Reddy @vinnu__reddy

    Vikram sir screenplay is legendary @Vikram_K_Kumar Thanks for such a revenge drama #GangLeader @vennelakishore Oops,I just keep laughing for the whole day oN remembering urexpressions. @anirudhofficial Rocks bgm& songs👌@priyankaamohan supr performance fell in love😍 realistic🕊

    Missing @Am_A_Travieso

    Missing @Am_A_Travieso

    #GangLeader - A retelling of mini Kurukshetra from a standpoint of 5 females (pandavas) with the help of Pencil Parthasaradhi (Krishna). Loved the way each subtext/beat introduced at the start reverberating at the end. Complete closure. Watch out for the 6th pandava at the end.

    Sahasra @Sahasrahere

    Sahasra @Sahasrahere

    What a comedy @vennelakishore garu! In #GangLeader ! I just laughed like anything! Ur expressions are just 😍. Timing👌👌👌. Oops 😂😂 santoor😂 . I just kept on laughing for the whole day! Just remembering those scenes! My all time fav u r sir! 😊. Love you..

    Nitya @Nitya26677152

    Nitya @Nitya26677152

    Finished watching #Gangleader! Every character in the film rocked it,and worth mentioning!Nani,Brother, you always make me feel small of even talking about you as an actor!🙏You made me cry,laugh and hop on to the edge of my seat,it is possible only with you!I♥️U @NameisNani

    (Social media posts have not been edited)

    gang leader Nani
