Geetha Arts Comes Up With A Clarification On Sunitha's Allegations Over Bunny Vasu!

Recently, a junior artist named Sunitha Boya had locked herself up near Telugu Film Chamber protesting that popular producer Bunny Vasu had gone back from his word of offering her role in an upcoming movie. Now, Geetha Arts has come up with a clarification on this issue, which had grabbed the headline on Telugu media.

Geetha Arts took to their official Twitter account to send out a message amidst the ongoing issues and reports that have been spreading on media. The production house has clarified that they have been facing some issues from a woman who has been coming to their sets as well as office demanding roles in one of their upcoming movies. In the official statement, the production house has already made it clear that they had previously lodged a complaint against this woman at Madhapur and Jubilee Hills Police Station. Meanwhile, they have also made it clear that these incidents have been wrongly reported by the media. In case of any further clarification, they have asked to contact the PR team of Geetha Arts or The Film Chamber Of Commerce.

Take a look at the tweet sent out by Geetha Arts here..

To whomsoever it may concern, anyone who needs further clarification on this issue may either approach the film chamber of commerce or our PR Team. pic.twitter.com/e3CqGFqvRD — Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) September 5, 2019

On the other hand, certain reports have been doing the rounds that Sunitha herself came on Facebook LIVE to give a clarification. Reportedly, she outrightly denied some of the reports that have been circulating on media and stated that Bunny Vasu has not sexually assualted her.

Earlier, according to one of their sources, Bunny Vasu had wanted to take her for a counselling."Bunny Vasu actually wants to help her by taking her to some counselling centre or rehab,", the source has been quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle. Meanwhile, Bunny Vasu is reportedly busy with the pre-production works of his upcoming movie featuring Akhil Akkineni in the lead role.