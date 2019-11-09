    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Geetha Govindam Director Parasuram To Team Up With Prabhas Soon? Here's What We Know

      Prabhas, the resident 'Rebel Star' of Telugu cinema, enjoys a strong fan-following because of his good looks and dashing screen presence. He has also impressed fans with his humble nature and remarkable personality. Now, here is some big news for 'Darlings'. According to reports, Geetha Govindam director Parasuram is keen to work with 'Darling' and wants to narrate a script to him at the earliest.

      Parasuram has already bagged a film with young hero Akhil and this makes his desire to work with Prabhas a bit hard to explain. He had previously narrated a script to top hero Mahesh Babu as well, however, 'Prince' reportedly rejected the idea as it 'lacked logic'. It remains to be seen whether his dream of working with an A-lister eventually becomes a reality.

      Coming back to Prabhas, he was last seen in the action-thriller Saaho, which became a sensational hit in the Hindi belt while tanking in the Telugu states. He was supposed to resume Prabhas 20, rumoured to be titled 'Jaan', after the Sujeeth-directed movie's release but refrained from doing so for reasons best known to him.

      Just like Saaho, Prabhas 20 is a pan-India movie and will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. The film, helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, features bold beauty Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and this has grabbed plenty of attention. A while ago, the Tulu lady had said that working with the Baahubali hero was a terrific experience for her.

      "It is amazing that something as big as Bahubali happened to such a nice person. He's so chilled out, considerate. He loves to eat and he loves to feed. His cook brought great meals for us on the set," (sic) Pooja had told a leading daily.

      Meanwhile, Prabhas might also soon team up with Mirchi director Koratala Siva for a mass entertainer, likely to be produced by Ram Charan.

      Prabhas Asks Radhakrishna Kumar To Cancel A Costly Plan?

      Story first published: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 17:06 [IST]
