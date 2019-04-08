Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Mega Announcements On The Stylish Star's Birthday!

Allu Arjun, the stylish star is celebrating his birthday today and wishes have been pouring in for one of the most loved young stars of the Telugu film industry. More importantly, the fans of Allu Arjun too received some pleasant surprises on his birthday.

The big announcement regarding one of the upcoming films of Allu Arjun has been made. It has been revealed that Sri Venkateswara Creations will be joining hands with Allu Arjun yet again for a film, which would be directed by Sriram Venu. This upcoming film will be the fourth Allu Arjun movie with the popular production banner. Sriram Venu, the director of the film had earlier helmed movies like Middle Class Abbayi, Oh My Friend. Reportedly, this Allu Arjun-Sriram Venu movie has been titled as Icon.

An official update regarding Allu Arjun's 20th film has also come out. Mythri Movie Makers, the production banner of the film had sent out special birthday poster wishing Allu Arjun on the big day. Reportedly, it has also been confirmed that popular actress Rashmika Mandanna will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in this upcoming film.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's 19th film will be with ace film-maker Trivikram Srinivas. Further updates regarding the film are being awaited.