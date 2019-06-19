Happy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal: Tamannaah, Samantha And Others Wish The Actress On Her Big Day
The stylish and charismatic Kajal Aggarwal is arguably one of the biggest stars in Tollywood today. The Punjabi girl made her debut with Lakshmi Kalyanam and added a new dimension to her career. After struggling for a few years, she eventually found a foothold in the industry when Magadheera became a runaway hit. Thereafter, she won the love of fans due to her good looks, charming screen presence and humble nature. Today (June 19, 2019), on Kajal's birthday, several top stars took to Twitter and wished her good luck for the year ahead.
Tamannaah
Happy birthday my Kajuuuuuuu! Have a super fun birthday! Sending you lots of kisses and love @MsKajalAggarwal
Sundeep Kishan
happpppyyyy Birrthdayyy Superstarr @MsKajalAggarwal ...Thank you for being the awesome friend that you are...wishing you a fabulous year ahead
Sudheer Varma
Birthday wishes to the gorgeous beauty with a beautiful heart @MsKajalAggarwal. We loved working with u on #Ranarangam and all the best to you for many more great projects. #HappyBirthdayKajal #Sharwanand @kalyanipriyan @sudheerkvarma @iprashantpillai @Diva_DOP @vamsi84
Samantha Akkineni
Happy birthday gorgeous @MsKajalAggarwal 🤗.. always keep the fire burning as strong as you do ❤️wishing you everything that your heart desires . God bless
Vennela Kishore
Happyyyy Birthdayyyyy @MsKajalAggarwal ... Many Many Happy Returns Of The Dayyyyyy
On the professional side of things, Kajal was last seen in Sita that turned out to be a box office dud. At present, she has Comali and Paris Paris in her kitty. Comali, which has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans, will see her act opposite Jayam Ravi. On the other hand, Paris Paris is a remake of Queen and will see her essay the role played by Kangana Ranaut in the original version. Some time ago, she had also signed Indian 2 but the buzz is that she has opted out of the film.
