Happy Birthday Nagarjuna: Here's How Nags Can Prove That He Is Still The 'King' Of Hearts

Back To The Basics

Younger fans normally associate Nagarjuna with family-friendly movies such as Manam and Soggade Chinni Nayana. His recent films Officer and Manmadhudu 2, were not really suitable for a family audience, which resulted in them bombing at the box office. As such, Nags needs to return to his forte in order to reclaim his throne.

Try A New Look

In 2016, Tamil star Rajinikanth tried a new look in Kabali and this helped him grab plenty of attention while becoming the top trend on social media. Fans feel that Nagarjuna too might benefit big time if he tries out a shockingly different new look on the big screen.

Family Time!

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni make a terrific pair on the silver screen. The two have delivered hits such as Ye Maaya Chesave and Majili, proving that fans love them a lot. As such, doing a film with his son and bahu might just be what the doctor ordered for Nagarjuna.

Try Bollywood

In the 90s, Nagarjuna made quite an impact in Bollywood with films like Criminal and Khuda Gawah. Sadly, he soon decided to focus on Tollywood and skipped Hindi films. Now, as there is little for him to achieve in Telugu cinema, Nags could try his luck in B-town once again and surprise his fans. He is doing a role in the Hindi biggie Brahmastra, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. However, it remains to be seen whether he does more Hindi movies in the coming days.