English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Happy Birthday Nagarjuna: Here's How Nags Can Prove That He Is Still The 'King' Of Hearts

    By
    |

    Nagarjuna is arguably one of the biggest and most respected names in South cinema. The veteran, who has been a part of Tollywood for over three decades, is loved by all and sundry due to his bindass nature and charming screen presence. Sadly, 'King' is going through a rough phase on the work front. His last few releases bombed at the box office, much to the shock of his fans. Despite this, the 'Akkineni Army' feels that Nagarjuna's reign is far from over. Today (August 29, 2019), as the actor turns a year older, here is a look at how he can impress fans once again.

    Back To The Basics

    Back To The Basics

    Younger fans normally associate Nagarjuna with family-friendly movies such as Manam and Soggade Chinni Nayana. His recent films Officer and Manmadhudu 2 were not really suitable for a family audience, which resulted in them bombing at the box office. As such, Nags needs to return to his forte in order to reclaim his throne.

    Try A New Look

    Try A New Look

    In 2016, Tamil star Rajinikanth tried a new look in Kabali and this helped him grab plenty of attention while becoming the top trend on social media. Fans feel that Nagarjuna too might benefit big time if he tries out a shockingly different new look on the big screen.

    Family Time!

    Family Time!

    Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni make a terrific pair on the silver screen. The two have delivered hits such as Ye Maaya Chesave and Majili, proving that fans love them a lot. As such, doing a film with his son and bahu might just be what the doctor ordered for Nagarjuna.

    Try Bollywood

    Try Bollywood

    In the 90s, Nagarjuna made quite an impact in Bollywood with films like Criminal and Khuda Gawah. Sadly, he soon decided to focus on Tollywood and skipped Hindi films. Now, as there is little for him to achieve in Telugu cinema, Nags could try his luck in B-town once again and surprise his fans. He is doing a role in the Hindi biggie Brahmastra, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. However, it remains to be seen whether he does more Hindi movies in the coming days.

    More NAGARJUNA News

    Read more about: nagarjuna
    Story first published: Thursday, August 29, 2019, 13:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue