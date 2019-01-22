English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Happy Birthday Namrata Shirodkar: Mahesh Babu Has a Sweet Message For His Beloved Wife

    By
    |

    It is an open secret that the sweet and charming Mahesh Babu is one of the most successful and respected stars in Tollywood today. Fondly referred to as 'Prince', the actor enjoys a strong fan following courtesy his charming personality, boyish looks, impressive versatility as an actor and bindass attitude. Over the years, he has starred in quite a few popular movies and this has proved that he is a force to be reckoned with. Now, here is some awesome news for all you Mahesh Babu fans out there,

    Today(January 22, 2019), on the occasion of Namrata Shirodkar's birthday, the Spyder actor took to the social media and wished her in the sweetest way possible. He said that she means a lot to him and wished her good luck for the year ahead.

    Namrata Shirodkar

    "Happy birthday, My sweetest love Thank you & Love you for everything that you mean to me," he added,

    Mahesh Babu and Namrata began dating each other during the shoot of the B Gopal-directed Vamsi. After being in a relationship for nearly four years, the two tied the knot in 2005. Post the marriage, Namrata quit acting and decided to be a homemaker. Their first child Gautham was born in 2006 while their daughter came into the world in 2012. Mahesh Babu and Namrata are regarded as the golden couple of Telugu cinema.

    We wish Namrata a happy birthday and hope that 2019 proves to be a good year for her.

    Most Read: Mahesh Babu Gearing Up To Don The Role Of A Cop In A Crime Thriller?

    Read more about: namrata shirodkar
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 16:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue