Happy Birthday Namrata Shirodkar: Mahesh Babu Has a Sweet Message For His Beloved Wife

It is an open secret that the sweet and charming Mahesh Babu is one of the most successful and respected stars in Tollywood today. Fondly referred to as 'Prince', the actor enjoys a strong fan following courtesy his charming personality, boyish looks, impressive versatility as an actor and bindass attitude.

Today(January 22, 2019), on the occasion of Namrata Shirodkar's birthday, the Spyder actor took to the social media and wished her in the sweetest way possible. He said that she means a lot to him and wished her good luck for the year ahead.

"Happy birthday, My sweetest love Thank you & Love you for everything that you mean to me," he added,

Mahesh Babu and Namrata began dating each other during the shoot of the B Gopal-directed Vamsi. After being in a relationship for nearly four years, the two tied the knot in 2005. Post the marriage, Namrata quit acting and decided to be a homemaker. Their first child Gautham was born in 2006 while their daughter came into the world in 2012. Mahesh Babu and Namrata are regarded as the golden couple of Telugu cinema.

We wish Namrata a happy birthday and hope that 2019 proves to be a good year for her.

