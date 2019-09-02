English
    Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan: Raai Laxmi, Sai Dharam Tej & Others Wish Power Star On His Big Day

    Pawan Kalyan, one of the biggest names in Tollywood, enjoys an enviable fan following due to his simple nature and a 'never give up' attitude. Fondly referred to as 'Power Star', the mass hero has had quite a chequered career so far. He has delivered blockbusters such as Gabbar Singh and Atharintiki Daredi, proving his star power. However, at the same time, he has also been associated with duds such as Sardaar Gabbar Singh and Agnyaathavaasi. Despite this, he remains an inspiration for his fans, which proves that he is a real-life hero. Today (September 2, 2019), on Pawan Kalyan's birthday, several stars took to Twitter and wished the actor-turned-politician on his big day.

    Raai Laxmi

    Raai Laxmi

    Happy bday to the most sweetest kindest person I have worked with the one and only power star #Pawanakalyan Garu🎂🍦🥮

    @PawanKalyan

    May u have an awesome year ahead !!! More power to u lots of love cheers 💖 #PawanakalyanBirthday #HappyBirthdayPSPK

    Rakul Preet

    Rakul Preet

    Happppy bdayyyy Power Star

    @PawanKalyan

    garu!!! Wishing you the best of everything 😀

    Sai Dharam Tej

    Sai Dharam Tej

    Wishing my guru,my mama,our power star 🌟 a very happy birthday Mee gurunchi entha cheppina thakkuve...love you so much 🤗😘 #HappyBirthdayPawanKalyan mama ❤️

    Rashmika Mandanna

    Rashmika Mandanna

    Happiest Birthday

    @PawanKalyan

    sir 🎉😁

    #HappyBirthdayPawanKalyan

