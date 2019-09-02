Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan: Raai Laxmi, Sai Dharam Tej & Others Wish Power Star On His Big Day
Pawan Kalyan, one of the biggest names in Tollywood, enjoys an enviable fan following due to his simple nature and a 'never give up' attitude. Fondly referred to as 'Power Star', the mass hero has had quite a chequered career so far. He has delivered blockbusters such as Gabbar Singh and Atharintiki Daredi, proving his star power. However, at the same time, he has also been associated with duds such as Sardaar Gabbar Singh and Agnyaathavaasi. Despite this, he remains an inspiration for his fans, which proves that he is a real-life hero. Today (September 2, 2019), on Pawan Kalyan's birthday, several stars took to Twitter and wished the actor-turned-politician on his big day.
Raai Laxmi
Happy bday to the most sweetest kindest person I have worked with the one and only power star #Pawanakalyan Garu🎂🍦🥮
@PawanKalyan
May u have an awesome year ahead !!! More power to u lots of love cheers 💖 #PawanakalyanBirthday #HappyBirthdayPSPK
Rakul Preet
Happppy bdayyyy Power Star
@PawanKalyan
garu!!! Wishing you the best of everything 😀
Sai Dharam Tej
Wishing my guru,my mama,our power star 🌟 a very happy birthday Mee gurunchi entha cheppina thakkuve...love you so much 🤗😘 #HappyBirthdayPawanKalyan mama ❤️
Rashmika Mandanna
Happiest Birthday
@PawanKalyan
sir 🎉😁
#HappyBirthdayPawanKalyan