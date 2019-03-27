English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Jr NTR And Mohanlal Wish The Mega Power Star On His Big Day

    By
    |

    Actor Ram Charan, fondly referred to as the 'Mega Power Star', is one of the most sought-after young heroes in Tollywood today. The power-packed performer enjoys an enviable fan following owing to his charismatic personality, good looks, humble nature and perfect personal life. During his career, he has delivered memorable performances in quite a few films and this has helped him prove that he is here to stay.

    Today (March 27, 2019), on the occasion of Mr C's birthday, 'Young Tiger' Jr NTR took to Twitter and wished him in the sweetest way possible. The Temper star said that he would pray for his success and wished him good luck for the future.

    Ram Charan

    "Happy Birthday Charan. Stay happy and stay blessed brother," he added.

    Malayalam star Mohanlal too wished Ram Charan on his big day.

    Interestingly, 2019 began on a poor note for Ram Charan as Vinaya Vidheya Rama tanked at the box office and received negative reviews from all corners.

    At present, he is gearing up to resume the shoot of RRR which is being directed by his Magadheera director SS Rajamouli. The film, touted to be a period-drama, also features Jr NTR in the lead. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn too are a part of the cast.

    We wish Ram Charan a happy birthday and hope that he has a terrific year.

    Most Read: Ram Charan In RRR: Is This The Actor's Look From The Much-awaited Movie?

    Read more about: ram charan mohanlal jr ntr
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 13:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 27, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue