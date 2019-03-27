Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Jr NTR And Mohanlal Wish The Mega Power Star On His Big Day

Actor Ram Charan, fondly referred to as the 'Mega Power Star', is one of the most sought-after young heroes in Tollywood today. The power-packed performer enjoys an enviable fan following owing to his charismatic personality, good looks, humble nature and perfect personal life. During his career, he has delivered memorable performances in quite a few films and this has helped him prove that he is here to stay.

Today (March 27, 2019), on the occasion of Mr C's birthday, 'Young Tiger' Jr NTR took to Twitter and wished him in the sweetest way possible. The Temper star said that he would pray for his success and wished him good luck for the future.

"Happy Birthday Charan. Stay happy and stay blessed brother," he added.

Malayalam star Mohanlal too wished Ram Charan on his big day.

Interestingly, 2019 began on a poor note for Ram Charan as Vinaya Vidheya Rama tanked at the box office and received negative reviews from all corners.

At present, he is gearing up to resume the shoot of RRR which is being directed by his Magadheera director SS Rajamouli. The film, touted to be a period-drama, also features Jr NTR in the lead. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn too are a part of the cast.

We wish Ram Charan a happy birthday and hope that he has a terrific year.

