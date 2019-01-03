English
 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Bellamkonda Sreenivas: Kajal Aggarwal Has A Sweet Message For Her Kavacham Co-star

By
    If you are a fan of the sweet and elegant Kajal Aggarwal then we have some awesome news in store for you. In an exciting development, the much-loved actress just took to Twitter and wished the young actor Sai Bellamkonda Sreenivas on his birthday. While wishing the young heartthrob, the Temper actress said that he is an energetic person and wished him good luck for the future. She also shared a few photos in which she can be seen chilling with the 'birthday baby'.

    "A very happy birthday to this effervescent, live wire of a room @BSaiSreenivas Your energy is contagious n so is ur grounded nature. Stay blessed! May u always be surrounded by all d people u love, continue pursuing ur dreams with all d passion u can pour into it. #KillitSai🤗," she added while wishing the young man.

    Bellamkonda Sreenivas

    In case you did not know, Kajal and Bellamkonda Sreenivas worked together in the December release Kavacham. They looked good on-screen and shared a good rapport in personal life. Despite sincere performances from the actors, Kavacham did not do well at the box office.

    On a related note, Kajal Aggarwal will next be seen in the Paris Paris which is the Tamil remake of Queen. On the other hand, Sai Bellamkonda Sreeenivas will next be seen in a film directed by Ramesh Varma.

    We wish the young man a happy birthday and hope that he has a good 2019.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 17:18 [IST]
