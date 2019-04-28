Happy Birthday Samantha Akkineni: Top Actress’ Wish For The Queen Bee Goes Viral

Samantha Akkineni is beyond any doubt the resident 'Queen Bee' of the Telugu film industry. A competent performer, Sam has won the love of countless movie buffs due to her stunning looks, sweet personality and cool nature. During what has been fairly successful career, the bubbly beauty has worked alongside some of the biggest stars in Tollywood and this has helped her make a solid impact in the industry. Now, here is some terrific news for Sam's fans.

Today (April 28, 2019), on the occasion of her birthday, actress Rakul Preet took to Twitter and wished her in the sweetest way possible. She asked her to stay happy and continue killing it with her work.

"Happy bdayyyyy to this beautiful person @Samanthaprabhu2 wishing you a year filled with lotssss of happiness, unlimited laughter and countless smiles .. I truly admire the person that you are . Keep killing it loveeee," (sic) added Rakul.

Interestingly, 2019 has been a terrific year for Samantha so far. Last month, she received rave reviews for her performance in Super Deluxe which emerged as a success. She was last in the romantic-drama Majili which saw her act opposite hubby Naga Chaitanya.

At present, she has O Baby and the Telugu remake of 96 in her kitty. We wish her a happy birthday and hope that she has a rocking year ahead.

