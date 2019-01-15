English
    Happy Sankranthi 2019: Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal And Others Wish Fans On The Spl occasion

    There's no denying the fact that festivals are an integral part of Indian culture. They promote the feeling of oneness and highlight the rich cultural heritage of India. Today(January 15, 2019), is a very special day for those living in the Telugu states as it's time to celebrate the beautiful festival of Sankranthi and make new beginnings. On this special occasion, countless Tollywood celebs took to the social media and wished their fans.

    Kajal Aggarwal

    Hope this auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti connect you to some brightest moments... Just as the kites dot the sky, may you reach new heights of happiness, adding charm to your celebration.
    #HappyMakarSankranti!

    Mahesh Babu

    Sending my warm wishes and love to you and your family on this auspicious festive occasion... Wishing you a bright & joyful Sankranti #HappyMakarSankranti #HappyPongal

    Rashmika Mandanna

    Rashmika tweeted in Kannada and wisher her fans on the special occasion. Her tweet is bound to win hearts and make the day even more memorable.

    Team RRR

    This Sankranthi, we wish you soar as high as the kites that fly. Celebrate this festival of happiness with bliss. ✨ #HappyPongal2019 !! #RRR

    Raai Laxmi

    Happy #Sankranti & #Pongal everyone 💖 god bless lots of love

    Jr NTR

    Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous sankranthi. #Happypongal everyone.

    SS Rajamouli

    Wishing everyone a very happy Sankranthi 🙂

    Prabhas

    Happy Makara Sankranthi everyone... May the blessed festival bring in immense joy and auspiciousness. Lots of love..

    Anushka Shetty

    Wishing a very happy and prosperous Makara Sankranti to you and your family😊❤️ #HappyMakaraSankranti

    Akhil Akkineni

    Wishing everyone a Happy Sankranthi ! Lots of love and happiness from our team #HappySankranthi #MrMajnu

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 13:21 [IST]
