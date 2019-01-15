Happy Sankranthi 2019: Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal And Others Wish Fans On The Spl occasion
There's no denying the fact that festivals are an integral part of Indian culture. They promote the feeling of oneness and highlight the rich cultural heritage of India. Today(January 15, 2019), is a very special day for those living in the Telugu states as it's time to celebrate the beautiful festival of Sankranthi and make new beginnings. On this special occasion, countless Tollywood celebs took to the social media and wished their fans.
Kajal Aggarwal
Hope this auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti connect you to some brightest moments... Just as the kites dot the sky, may you reach new heights of happiness, adding charm to your celebration.
#HappyMakarSankranti!
Mahesh Babu
Sending my warm wishes and love to you and your family on this auspicious festive occasion... Wishing you a bright & joyful Sankranti #HappyMakarSankranti #HappyPongal
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika tweeted in Kannada and wisher her fans on the special occasion. Her tweet is bound to win hearts and make the day even more memorable.
Team RRR
This Sankranthi, we wish you soar as high as the kites that fly. Celebrate this festival of happiness with bliss. ✨ #HappyPongal2019 !! #RRR
Raai Laxmi
Happy #Sankranti & #Pongal everyone 💖 god bless lots of love
Jr NTR
Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous sankranthi. #Happypongal everyone.
SS Rajamouli
Wishing everyone a very happy Sankranthi 🙂
Prabhas
Happy Makara Sankranthi everyone... May the blessed festival bring in immense joy and auspiciousness. Lots of love..
Anushka Shetty
Wishing a very happy and prosperous Makara Sankranti to you and your family😊❤️ #HappyMakaraSankranti
Akhil Akkineni
Wishing everyone a Happy Sankranthi ! Lots of love and happiness from our team #HappySankranthi #MrMajnu