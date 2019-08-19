Has Rashmika Mandanna Taken A Break From Instagram Due To Dear Comrade Debacle?
Rashmika Mandanna recently suffered a big setback when Dear Comrade bombed at the box office and failed to click with the masses. The film, marking her second collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda, also proved to be no match for iSmart Shankar, which proved to be the final nail in the coffin. Now, nearly a month later, Rashmika is in the limelight for an unexpected reason. The Kodava beauty, who is usually pretty active on Instagram, has not posted any photos on the platform since July, which is making her fans restless.
Rashmika Hurt By Dear Comrade Debacle?
The buzz is that Rashmika has taken a short break from Instagram as she is upset about the Dear Comrade debacle. Her last post was about the movie, which suggests that she had high expectations from it and lends credibility to this theory. Either way, she is being missed big time!
Fans Love Her
Rashmika, who began her Tollywood career with Chalo, had previously shared several intriguing and classy photos on Instagram, which made her the 'Queen of social media'. The lady enjoys a strong fan following, which helps her posts go viral in no time. Most of her photos are a perfect mix of of elegance and hotness, making them a delight for all concerned. Rashmika also never hesitates to reach out to her fans and thank them for their support, one of the big reasons behind her strong following.
Will Sarileru Neekevvaru Be Her Ticket To Superstardom?
Meanwhile, Rashmika is currently working on Sarileru Neekevvaru that marks her first collaboration with Mahesh Babu. The film, helmed by Anil Ravipudi, is slated to arrive in theatres this Sankranti.
Plenty On Her Plate
Rashmika will also be seen in the Allu Arjun and Sukumar movie, which was originally supposed to be made with Mahesh Babu in the lead. The movie will most probably start rolling after Bunny wraps up Ala Vaikunthapuramulo . She also has the Kannada movie Pogaru in her kitty.