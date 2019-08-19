Has Rashmika Mandanna Taken A Break From Instagram Due To Dear Comrade Debacle?

Rashmika Hurt By Dear Comrade Debacle?

The buzz is that Rashmika has taken a short break from Instagram as she is upset about the Dear Comrade debacle. Her last post was about the movie, which suggests that she had high expectations from it and lends credibility to this theory. Either way, she is being missed big time!

Fans Love Her

Rashmika, who began her Tollywood career with Chalo, had previously shared several intriguing and classy photos on Instagram, which made her the 'Queen of social media'. The lady enjoys a strong fan following, which helps her posts go viral in no time. Most of her photos are a perfect mix of of elegance and hotness, making them a delight for all concerned. Rashmika also never hesitates to reach out to her fans and thank them for their support, one of the big reasons behind her strong following.

Will Sarileru Neekevvaru Be Her Ticket To Superstardom?

Meanwhile, Rashmika is currently working on Sarileru Neekevvaru that marks her first collaboration with Mahesh Babu. The film, helmed by Anil Ravipudi, is slated to arrive in theatres this Sankranti.

Plenty On Her Plate

Rashmika will also be seen in the Allu Arjun and Sukumar movie, which was originally supposed to be made with Mahesh Babu in the lead. The movie will most probably start rolling after Bunny wraps up Ala Vaikunthapuramulo . She also has the Kannada movie Pogaru in her kitty.