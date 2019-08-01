Hema Opens Up About The Pregnancy Test Conducted By Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Team!

Hema, who is one among the popular actresses of the Telugu film industry, was among the 15 contestants on board for Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Telugu audiences were in for a surprise on July 21, 2019, when the team introduced the senior actress as a prominent contest of the highly-popular reality show.

However, she was shown the door by the end of the very first week with the actress bowing out of the contest after getting nominated to the eviction list. Now, Hema has opened up to the media regarding her experience in Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house.

Reportedly, in one of the interviews, Hema revealed that a pregnancy test was conducted on all female contestants to ensure and avoid any unforeseen case of abortion during their stay in the house or while doing some tasks. This revelation has come up as a piece of new information for all followers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant also compared her vast experience in the film industry with her short one at the Bigg Boss house. "What I have learned in 30 years of being in the film industry is nothing compared to what I have learned seeing the real-life actors on the reality show," the actress reportedly said.

Hema had to face a tight competition from the rest of the contestants with as many as six members finding a place in the eviction list. Interestingly, Bigg Boss Telugu 3 team had opted for an entirely different nomination procedure in the first week. Hema, Punarnavi, Rahul Sipligunj, Vithika Sheru, Jaffer, Himaja Reddy, etc., were the contestants who found a place in the eviction list of the first week. Meanwhile, the second week is underway and Bigg Boss Telugu 3 team has put up a new eviction list consisting of eight contestants.