    Hema Makes Sensational Claim About Her Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Elimination; Slams Sreemukhi

    The Nagarjuna-hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 3 went on air a few days and grabbed plenty of attention for a variety of reasons. After an okayish Week 1, where most contestants played it safe, Hema became the first contestant to be eliminated and this took fans by surprise as they were expecting Jaffer to be shown the door. Now, merely days after being evicted, the actress is in the limelight for a shocking reason.

    A Shocking Claim

    During a recent interview, Hema said that the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 had projected her in a negative light, which led to her elimination from the show.

    "I've seen all the episodes soon after I came home. Besides my eviction, what pricked me is the way I was projected in the show,"(sic) said Hema.

    Another Bomb

    Hema also said that her public image suffered a lot as she was given plenty of 'responsibilities' by the other contestants.

    Her Exact Words

    "Since day one itself, they have dumped too many responsibilities on me. By calling me 'sister', they spoke against me with each other and finally made me quit the show. All the promos in the first week were about me, which led to a bad impression on the audience,"(sic)

    'She Is A Cunning Girl'

    Attacking Sreemukhi, Hema said that the popular anchor is a 'cunning' troublemaker who is responsible for disputes on the show. The lady also made it clear that she has 'issues' with Himaja.

    "She is a cunning girl and has raised disputes amongst the inmates. She has played double games. But see, now she herself is nominated for elimination. I am sure she will be the one to be eliminated in the coming week. Also, I and Himaja have disputes personally, outside the house and so, she too has targeted me," added Hema.

    Needless to say, these highly explosive comments are bound spread like wildfire on social media and add to the buzz surrounding Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

    Read more about: hema bigg boss telugu 3
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 18:12 [IST]
