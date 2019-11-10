Here Is How Nivetha Thomas Dodged A Question On Her Virginity

Actress Nivetha Thomas, one of the most promising stars in South cinema, enjoys a decent fan-following due to her charming personality and humble nature. The young lady has won the hearts of countless movie buffs with her sincere performances, proving she is a solid performer. Now, Nivetha is in the limelight for a shocking reason. The Jai Lava Kusa beauty recently chatted with fans, creating a great deal of buzz on social media. Sadly, a mindless troll asked her a question about her 'virginity', which left a bad taste in the mouth.

While Nivetha initially avoided the personal question, she eventually decided to give it back to her detractors. In a hard-hitting post, she asked trolls to redspect her dignity and get a life.

"I had a great time answering some f the fun questions while I avoided questions like 'Marriage when?', 'Say one word about ...', 'Have boyfriends', 'Will you marry me?', Virgin', and a few more bizarre ones. Please realize that you are talking to a fellow human being and have some respect and dignity," (sic) said Nivetha.

Trolling a public figure is not acceptable under any circumstances and we hope the unhealthy practice stops at the earliest.

On the work front, Nivetha is gearing up for the release of the eagerly awaited Tamil movie Darbar, featuring Rajinikanth in the lead. The film, helmed by AR Murugadoss, is slated to arrive in theatres this Sankranti/Pongal.

Nivetha will also be seen in Nani's 'V', directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti.

