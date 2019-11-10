    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Here Is How Nivetha Thomas Dodged A Question On Her Virginity

      By
      |

      Actress Nivetha Thomas, one of the most promising stars in South cinema, enjoys a decent fan-following due to her charming personality and humble nature. The young lady has won the hearts of countless movie buffs with her sincere performances, proving she is a solid performer. Now, Nivetha is in the limelight for a shocking reason. The Jai Lava Kusa beauty recently chatted with fans, creating a great deal of buzz on social media. Sadly, a mindless troll asked her a question about her 'virginity', which left a bad taste in the mouth.

      While Nivetha initially avoided the personal question, she eventually decided to give it back to her detractors. In a hard-hitting post, she asked trolls to redspect her dignity and get a life.

      Here Is How Nivetha Thomas Dodged A Question On Her Virginity

      "I had a great time answering some f the fun questions while I avoided questions like 'Marriage when?', 'Say one word about ...', 'Have boyfriends', 'Will you marry me?', Virgin', and a few more bizarre ones. Please realize that you are talking to a fellow human being and have some respect and dignity," (sic) said Nivetha.

      Trolling a public figure is not acceptable under any circumstances and we hope the unhealthy practice stops at the earliest.

      On the work front, Nivetha is gearing up for the release of the eagerly awaited Tamil movie Darbar, featuring Rajinikanth in the lead. The film, helmed by AR Murugadoss, is slated to arrive in theatres this Sankranti/Pongal.

      Nivetha will also be seen in Nani's 'V', directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti.

      So, are you looking forward to Nivetha's upcoming movies? Comments, please!

      Read more about: nivetha thomas
      Story first published: Sunday, November 10, 2019, 20:50 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 10, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue