Tamannaah Bhatia Loves Reading These Rumours About Herself And Here's Why

If you are a fan of the 'Milky Beauty' Tamannaah Bhatia then we have some terrific news in store for you. During a recent interaction with the press, the popular actress opened up about being in the spotlight all the time and revealed how she reacts to the various rumours about her personal life. In her witty statement, the Rebel beauty said that she loves reading gossip about her as it motivates her to work harder.

"When people write that I am looking to get married or retiring, I feel there is a need to work even harder. I like proving people wrong about me. I like the feel of needing to rush for work and involve even more," added Tamannaah

While speaking about her latest release Kanne Kalaimaane, she said that it is very close to her heart and added that she is happy about the response to the film.

Interestingly, 2018 was not a good year for her as all three of her films (Sketch, Next Enti? And Naa Nuvve) failed at the box office. Luckily, 2019 has started on a good note for her as F2 emerged as a runaway hit.

At present, she has the Telugu remake of Queen titled That Is Mahalakshmi in her kitty. She will also be seen in the horror-comedy Devi 2 and the magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.