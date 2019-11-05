    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Here's What Rakul Preet Has To Say About Dating Rana Daggubati

      Last seen in the underwhelming Manmadhudu 2 opposite Nagarjuna, Rakul Preet is gearing up for the release of her Hindi feature, Marjaavan, where she is seen in a cameo opposite Sidharth Malhotra. In a recent interview to TOI, among the many things that the actress discussed, it was her clarification about dating Rana Daggubati that caught our attention the most.

      "Oh My God! We're neighbours, not literally but 2 minutes away and we are a closest group of friends with Lakshmi Manchu who is also my best friend and Rana is also one of my closest friends like that you know? He's been a friend since I started my film journey. When I became friends with him, he was in a relationship so we became friends first and then you are the gang!" (sic) she was quoted as saying.

      In the same interview, she also spoke about playing a small role in Marjaavan and said, "This is my Rekha of 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar', my Chandramukhi of 'Devdas'." Aarzoo is a tawaif of the '90s with nazaaqat and shayari. I've grown up on characters like her but haven't seen them lately. Arzoo has raw s*x appeal as opposed to De De Pyaar De's girl-next-door Ayesha. Plus, there are Milap's bhaari bharkam dialogues. As for screen time, Rekhaji didn't have a full-length role, neither did Tabu in 'Jeet'. Even Chandramukhi was a supporting role. Yet, they are all remembered. I'd rather see a role for what it is than compare it with what it is not." (sic)

      Other than Marjaavan, Rakul also has Indian 2 in her kitty, which will see her rub shoulders with the legendary Kamal Haasan.

      So, are you excited about Rakul's upcoming movies? Let us know in the comments below.

