Hippi Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Torrents Website

Last year, young actor Karthikeya grabbed plenty of attention for all the right reasons when RX 100 opened to a fair response at the box office and received good reviews from the target audience. The film, directed by filmmaker Ajay Bhupathi, featured a great deal of bold content and this helped it click with the younger generation. A year after the release of RX 100, the young man is back in the limelight with Hippi which released yesterday (June 6, 2019) and received unfavourable reviews from all corners.

Now, Hippi has been hit by piracy. In an unfortunate development, the film has been leaked by a Torrents website and is available for free download. Needless to say, leaking the movie is a heartless act and might affect the film's box office collections which is rather unfortunate.

Meanwhile, Hippi has created a fair deal of buzz on social media for a variety of reasons. Here are the top tweets.

Hemanth Kumar C R @crhemanth Here's my review of #Hippi - A quirky romantic drama which is so pointless that it feels like someone has played a prank on us Jalapathy Gudelli @JalapathyG #Hippi A futile youthful movie with no plot to talk about. It begins with heroine playing 'erection cut' prank & ends with hero proving that he's potent. In b/n, you get to see marathon of Karthikeya baring his chest. Rajasekar @sekartweets OMG the director has done a couple of good films in Tamil. Thought this one would be good but getting poor reviews 🤦‍♂️ #Hippi Mirchi9 @Mirchi9 #Hippi Review - Messy And Impossible To Sit ThroughMirchi9 Rating: 1.5/5 In the end, #HippiMovie doesn't warrant a visit to the cinemas, for sure. Maybe on the digital platform, one could give it a try.

Piracy is a grave crime and it cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. Let us hope that those in authority find a concrete way to combat the menace.

