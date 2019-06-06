English
    Hippi Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Movie!

    Hippi is one among the major releases of the day and this Telugu movie has shown promising signs of being a potential superhit at the box office. Directed By TN Krishna, the popular Tamil film-maker who is making his debut in the Telugu film industry, Hippi consists of a host of young actors in the lead roles.

    RX 100 fame Karthikeya Reddy who impressed everyone with his performance in the blokcbuster hit RX 100 plays the title role in the film. Digangana Suryavanshi portrays the role of the leading lady. Along with them, Hippi also has the presence of senior actors like JD Chakravarthy, Vennela Kishore etc. Has Hippi turned out to be a film as promised by the team? Read on to know what the audiences have got to say about the film.

    About The Dialogue

    As mentioned above, Hippi has the presence of popular actor Vennela Kishore as well. In the above tweet, one of the dialogues mouthed by the actor has been mentioned.

    Not A Good Movie?

    Hippi has been receiving not so pleasant reviews as well. In the above tweet regarding Hippi, it has been mentioned the film is not that good.

    A Very Good Movie

    Here is a tweet regarding Hippi movie in which it has been mentioned that the film has a very bold and unconventional story-telling. There are high praises for the performance of the lead actor Kartikeya as well.

    A Good Entertainer?

    Hippi is getting thumbs up from the audiences. Here is a tweet in which it has been mentioned that the movie is a good entertainer. The actors and the director too are receiving praises.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 13:33 [IST]
