Hippi Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Movie!

@vennelakishore kaka you never disappoint... “Kalashalalo nee pani ayipoindhi moothra shala kelli pani chesko” #Hippi — Srikanth Appani (@srikanth_appani) June 6, 2019

As mentioned above, Hippi has the presence of popular actor Vennela Kishore as well. In the above tweet, one of the dialogues mouthed by the actor has been mentioned.

Just watched.. utter flop disaster ki mogudu — @fifth beast (@Ratnavel6) June 6, 2019

Not A Good Movie?

Hippi has been receiving not so pleasant reviews as well. In the above tweet regarding Hippi, it has been mentioned the film is not that good.

#Hippi is a modern day romantic love story wid a bold & unconventional storytelling, dealt wid abnormal cuts. The film intelligently reflects present day millennial mindset in its approach. @ActorKartikeya has given a fabulous performance & proves his worth as a future star.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/solOS5DMyX — Dhruv Sekhar (@directordhruv) June 6, 2019

A Very Good Movie

Here is a tweet regarding Hippi movie in which it has been mentioned that the film has a very bold and unconventional story-telling. There are high praises for the performance of the lead actor Kartikeya as well.

A Good Entertainer?

Hippi is getting thumbs up from the audiences. Here is a tweet in which it has been mentioned that the movie is a good entertainer. The actors and the director too are receiving praises.