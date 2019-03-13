How Mahesh Babu Got Rid Of Smoking Habit? When The Superstar Revealed The Secret!
Mahesh Babu's fan base has got no bounds and he is addressed as Superstar Mahesh Babu for all the good reasons. His charming personality, off-screen behaviour and his amazing ability to capture the attention of the audiences with his onscreen performances, everything adds to the reasons for his phenomenal fan base. Over the years, he has expanded his fan base with some really spectacular movies and performances, which have even crossed the language barriers to gain the attention of other language movie buffs. Now, here is an instance from the past, when Mahesh Babu inspired and influenced his fans for their betterment. Keep reading to know more.
Mahesh Babu Was Once A Smoker
We have seen Mahesh Babu smoking on screen at times and that too in the films of his early days. But not many knew that Mahesh Babu had the habit of cigarette smoking in real life as well and Mahesh Babu himself had revealed about the same.
The Twitter Post
But later, the superstar took the right step forward by quitting smoking habits. Back in the year 2010, Mahesh Babu had taken to his Twitter account to send out a Tweet in which he had send out an inspiring message on how he was able to quit smoking.
The Book That He Read
In the Tweet, it was mentioned he was able to quit smoking upon reading a book called The Easy Way To Stop Smoking By Allan Carr. He has advised the smokers to get their hands on this book to know how he was able to quit smoking.
Who Gifted Mahesh Babu This Book?
In one of the previous reports by Times Of India, it was also mentioned that this book was gifted to him by one of his friends. He has also mentioned that the book had some easy tips to stops smoking and he didn't touch a fag again.