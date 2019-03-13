How Mahesh Babu Got Rid Of Smoking Habit? When The Superstar Revealed The Secret!

Mahesh Babu Was Once A Smoker

We have seen Mahesh Babu smoking on screen at times and that too in the films of his early days. But not many knew that Mahesh Babu had the habit of cigarette smoking in real life as well and Mahesh Babu himself had revealed about the same.

The Twitter Post

But later, the superstar took the right step forward by quitting smoking habits. Back in the year 2010, Mahesh Babu had taken to his Twitter account to send out a Tweet in which he had send out an inspiring message on how he was able to quit smoking.

to all u smokers out there wana know how i did it?get ur hands on a book cald D EASY WAY TO STOP SMOKING BY ALLEN CARR.magical stuff... — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 7, 2010

The Book That He Read

In the Tweet, it was mentioned he was able to quit smoking upon reading a book called The Easy Way To Stop Smoking By Allan Carr. He has advised the smokers to get their hands on this book to know how he was able to quit smoking.

Who Gifted Mahesh Babu This Book?

In one of the previous reports by Times Of India, it was also mentioned that this book was gifted to him by one of his friends. He has also mentioned that the book had some easy tips to stops smoking and he didn't touch a fag again.