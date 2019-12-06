Hyderabad Vet Murder: Samantha Akkineni Explains Her Silence On The Issue, Fans Shocked
A few days ago, a lady doctor was brutally raped and killed in Hyderabad and this left everyone in a state of shock. Following the incident, celebs such as Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda and Sukumar condemned the act and asked the authorities to punish those behind the crime.. However, actress Samantha Akkineni refrained from commenting on the matter, ruffling a few feathers. Now, the Majili star has revealed that she stayed silent as every tweet asking her to offer condolences reminded her of 'how little' she has done for women empowerment.
"I didn't say anything about the incident when it happened because every message I received accusing me of not paying my condolences to the victims was a reminder of how little I have done to help the women in my society and one tweet wasn't going to free me of that guilt,"(sic) she tweeted.
As expected, her post went viral in no time with shocked fans assuring her she was doing her bit to make the world a better place.
Here, we present the top reactions to Samantha's tweet.
Samantha Fans Club @SamanthaFanFor1
Baby you don't need to be guilty for those immature people. We know you ,love you,and Respect you the most .we are always with you in every situations. Keep up good work .we proud of you SAM. More power to you.god bless you my heart.
Lovelynaveena @lovelynaveena1
We Know How Much You Help Poor People And Society And Always Stand For Truth And Helping Women Just some ppl want to accuse and gain popularity Sam we are always with u
@Samanthaprabhu2
hope for best
Animesh Gupta @AnimeshTHEBEST
We know how you try to uplift the other people in the society. Very big fan of your kindness. I hope you're healthy. :)
Manas @ManasY9
No need of self guilt ma'am, you are doing great through your prathyusha foundation..
And you are far higher than present buearocrats n politicians.
Our society should become safe place for women.
Meanwhile, the four accused in the Hyderabad vet rape case were killed in an encounter a few hours ago, creating a great deal of buzz on Twitter with many folks saying it was totally justified.
