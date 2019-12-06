Hyderabad Vet Murder: Samantha Akkineni Explains Her Silence On The Issue, Fans Shocked

A few days ago, a lady doctor was brutally raped and killed in Hyderabad and this left everyone in a state of shock. Following the incident, celebs such as Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda and Sukumar condemned the act and asked the authorities to punish those behind the crime.. However, actress Samantha Akkineni refrained from commenting on the matter, ruffling a few feathers. Now, the Majili star has revealed that she stayed silent as every tweet asking her to offer condolences reminded her of 'how little' she has done for women empowerment.

"I didn't say anything about the incident when it happened because every message I received accusing me of not paying my condolences to the victims was a reminder of how little I have done to help the women in my society and one tweet wasn't going to free me of that guilt,"(sic) she tweeted.

As expected, her post went viral in no time with shocked fans assuring her she was doing her bit to make the world a better place.

Here, we present the top reactions to Samantha's tweet.